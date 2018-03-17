High school girls experience Prom Closet Giveaway

Couture Cares hosted its annual Prom Closet Giveaway for more than 200 high school girls.

Each was given a prom dress, shoes and accessories at no cost.

The event on Saturday at Colonial Middle School was sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Germantown and TJMaxx with dresses donated by the community.

The ladies also received financial literacy and etiquette tutorials.

The girls also took home gift cards for restaurants, hair appointments, ride-share transportation, and make-up services.

“We make prom dreams come true for many girls who might not otherwise have this opportunity,” said event designer Davina Jones. “Thank you so much to everyone who donated.”

The mission of Couture Cares is focused on empowering youth from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to become successful in high school and beyond.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.