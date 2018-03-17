Good Samaritan leads police to missing baby

A Memphis baby is safe and sound after her abduction sparked an Amber Alert and a frantic search.

Memphis police said they called in every officer they could to look for 10-month-old Zoe Jordan after her mother's car was stolen with her in it.

Thanks to a good Samaritan, a tip led the police to baby Zoe Jordan after 12 hours.

George Nichols is a retired teacher, military veteran and citizen ambassador for the Raines Police Station. Now he's being called a hero after he noticed a dark Honda Civic parked on Cleary Drive Saturday morning as he drove to visit his granddaughter.

“So I got my phone out and looked at the Amber Alert information and looked at the license on the car and that was the same number,” Nichols said.

With fresh dew on the car, Nichols believed it may have been parked there overnight.

He called police and within minutes, dozens of officers arrived and looked inside the car.

“He came back out, he had the baby,” Nichols said. “And when he had the baby in his arms, and I saw the baby's head turning like she was trying to observe what is all this? We just broke down and started crying. It was relief that they got the baby and the baby’s alive.”

Photos from the Memphis police show 10-month old Zoe Jordan safe in the arms of officers and eventually returned safely to her mother.

While it's a feeling of relief, for Police Director Mike Rallings, it's also a feeling of frustration as another parent left their child in a running, unlocked car.

In this case, the mother was picking up food when the car was stolen Friday night with Zoe inside.

“Here's the thing, the police director should not have to tell parents how to take care of their children, this is ridiculous,” Rallings said.

Officers are calling their own citizen ambassador a hero Saturday for saving Zoe, but he thanks a higher power.

“They keep calling me hero, I'm not a hero,” Nichols said. “It's just that God put me in the right place in the right time and I just thank God that I was able to save a life.”

Police said they're still looking for the man seen in surveillance video.

They questioned one man but released him without pressing charges. The mother may also be facing charges.

If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

