Man killed, another injured in Helena-West Helena shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) -

One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night, Helena-West Helena Police Department confirmed. 

Another man was injured in the shooting and was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time. 

This is an ongoing story; stay tuned for more updates. 

