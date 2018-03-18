Man charged after two people were shot Downtown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged after two people were shot Downtown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Downtown Memphis. 

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee. 

One male victim is in non-critical condition, while the female victim is in critical condition. 

Alan Neal, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful of possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting. 

