Man charged in Downtown Memphis double shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in custody in connection to a double shooting in Downtown Memphis. 

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee. 

One male victim is in non-critical condition, while the female victim is in critical condition. 

Alan Neal, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful of possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting. 

