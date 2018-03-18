Man charged in Downtown Memphis double shooting

Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in East Memphis.More >>
Memphis police have arrested a teen in connection to the kidnapping of a 10-month-old girl.More >>
It appears the University of Memphis will introduce Penny Hardaway as their next head basketball coach on Tuesday, according to a report from USA Today's Dan Wolken.More >>
A man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A Fox Meadows convenience store is being allowed to reopen after it was declared a public nuisance because of drug trafficking and other criminal activity.More >>
When a pedestrian bridge fell onto a busy eight-lane road, officials feared the worst. Now, three days after the deadly collapse at Florida International University, authorities have identified the six victims of the disaster.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
