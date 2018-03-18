Man charged in Downtown Memphis double shooting

A man is in custody in connection to a double shooting in Downtown Memphis.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee.

One male victim is in non-critical condition, while the female victim is in critical condition.

Alan Neal, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful of possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

