Bond set for teen charged in kidnapping 10-month-old girl

A man was sentenced to 152 years in prison for shooting at a West Memphis Police Officer on April 19, 2017.More >>
A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Hardeman County.More >>
Mississippi's governor has signed the nation's tightest abortion restrictions into law.More >>
One hundred youth are needed to fight blight in Shelby County this summer while also getting paid.More >>
More than ever, there is a need for skilled workers. Tech901 is changing the lives of their students within a matter of months sending them on a whole new career path.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.More >>
Police bodycam video captured an encounter in which a man used his child as a shield during a standoff with officers.More >>
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo named Louis, likes to walk on two legs (bipedal), when the ground is muddy.More >>
