Bond set for teen charged in kidnapping 10-month-old girl

Memphis Police Department has arrested a teen in connection with the kidnapping of a 10-month-old girl.

James Williams, 18, was charged with kidnapping and theft of property.

Williams is accused of stealing a car that had 10-month-old Zoe Jordan in the back seat Friday night.

An Amber Alert was issued and the child was found safe Saturday morning.

Williams appeared in court Monday, March 19. His bond was set at $100,000, and his next court date is March 23.

