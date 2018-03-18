Report: Memphis targeting Tuesday for Penny Hardaway 'festivities'

It appears the University of Memphis will introduce Penny Hardaway as their next head basketball coach on Tuesday, according to a report from USA Today's Dan Wolken.

Wolken, a former Memphis basketball beat writer, tweeted Sunday, "I'm told Memphis is targeting Tuesday for the Penny Hardaway festivities."

Wolken also tweeted about a few possible staff members under Hardaway.

"Sounds like things are pretty far along on staff," he tweeted. "Two former Memphis/Calipari assistants in Steve Roccaforte and Tony Barbee are staff candidates."

Roccaforte was an assistant at Memphis under John Calipari from 2000-2003, and he's currently an assistant at Virginia Tech. Tony Barbee was with Calipari at Memphis from 2000-2006, and is currently an assistant under Calipari at Kentucky.

He also said he agreed with a tweet suggesting Tony Madlock was a done deal to be on Hardaway's staff, and there's a "solid chance" Mike Miller is on the staff.

Madlock, a Memphis native, played with Hardaway at Memphis and was most recently the interim head coach at the University of Mississippi after Andy Kennedy resigned.

Mike Miller has never coach in college basketball. He played for the Grizzlies from 2003-2008 and 2013-2014 and started the Memphis AAU program M33M. Notable M33M alumni include Elliot Williams, Austin Nichols, and Skal Labbisiere.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.