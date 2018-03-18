1 critical after house fire in East Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 critical after house fire in East Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in critical condition after a house fire in East Memphis, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The fire started at a home near the intersection of Rich Road and North Oak Grove Road.

Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries at the scene. They were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

