1 critical after house fire in East Memphis

Sherra Wright and Billy Turner will appear in court in court Monday morning.More >>
Sherra Wright and Billy Turner will appear in court in court Monday morning.More >>
A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.More >>
A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in East Memphis.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in East Memphis.More >>
Memphis police have arrested a teen in connection to the kidnapping of a 10-month-old girl.More >>
Memphis police have arrested a teen in connection to the kidnapping of a 10-month-old girl.More >>
It appears the University of Memphis will introduce Penny Hardaway as their next head basketball coach on Tuesday, according to a report from USA Today's Dan Wolken.More >>
It appears the University of Memphis will introduce Penny Hardaway as their next head basketball coach on Tuesday, according to a report from USA Today's Dan Wolken.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The Austin Police Department said they are responding to an explosion that happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr.More >>
The Austin Police Department said they are responding to an explosion that happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.More >>
Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>