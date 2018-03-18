Sherra Wright, Billy Turner to appear in court Monday

Sherra Wright appears before a Memphis judge for the first time. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Sherra Wright and Billy Turner will appear in court in court Monday morning.

The pair is charged in the 2010 killing of NBA star Lorenzen Wright--Sherra's ex-husband--who starred at the University of Memphis.

Among the issues still being sorted out is whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Sherra Wright and whether an out-of-town jury will be used.

Court starts at 9 tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.