First Alert: Strong storms possible Monday

After a nice weekend across the Mid-South, we are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms to impact the region on our Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Mid-South under a Marginal (1 out of 5) and Slight (2 out of 5) risk for a stronger storm or two. This will occur between mid-morning through the afternoon hours on our Monday.

Stronger storms look to be possible in the areas outlined in yellow in the graphic above, which is a Slight risk of severe storms. When think about this graphic, the scale tops out at 5 or the highest risk for a storm, while our risk is on the lower end (1 and 2), there is still a chance to see gusty winds, hail, and even heavy downpours with any severe storm we see. While I cannot rule out a tornado for locations closest to the Tennessee River Valley, I do expect that threat to be on the lower end of the scale.

Showers will begin Sunday night thanks to a warm front pushing north across the region. That will shift our winds out of the southwest tomorrow and help warm, moist air move back into the region.

A cold front will begin to slide in from the west causing our storm potential. Around 9 a.m. Monday, we will see some storms in North Mississippi, that will continue to push eastward through the morning hours.

The rain and storms will become more isolated as we push towards the afternoon. Some of these cells could tap into the warm moist air in West Tennessee and North Mississippi causing a stronger storm or two.

The cold front will continue to slide east giving storms for Central Tennessee and North Alabama. While the cold air will filter into the region by Tuesday in the Mid-South. Notice we keep with the clouds and see spotty showers stick around for Tuesday.

Spring officially starts on Tuesday and it will be a chilly start to the new season. Highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We wont warm up close to seasonal average again until Friday and we will stay mild into next weekend.

