Sherra Wright back in court, Reports are Penny announcement coming tomorrow, Rain in the forecast

The two people charged with first degree murder in the 2010 killing of NBA and Memphis tiger start Lorenzen Wright are set to be in court in a few hours. We'll preview what's next for Sherra Wright and Billy Turner on #WMC5.
Tennessee governor Bill Haslam's school safety task force hopes to have improvement steps laid out for lawmakers this week. The group is made up psychologists, sheriffs, principals, politicians and one teacher. We'll talk about some of the options on the table this morning.
Multiple reports are the University of Memphis will introduce Penny Hardaway as their next head basketball coach tomorrow. We'll tell you what we are hearing this morning on WMC5.
Students plan to hold a silent campus protest today after a racial slur was used during a University of Memphis fraternity's performance at a philanthropy event. We'll discuss the issues involved this morning on WMC.
Weather:
Rain is here this Monday morning...Temps are in the low 50s this morning with highs in the low 70s today. Details on the day and week ahead with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Good Samaritan leads police to missing baby
Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit
East and Hamilton Bring the Gold Ball back to Memphis
Woman charged after sister found dead in abandoned house
Parents turn grief into action after son’s suicide from bullying
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
The United States made history in the 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics by winning a gold medal for curling, and now many Americans, including those in Mid-South, are gaining interest for the sport.More >>
Sherra Wright and Billy Turner will appear in court in court Monday morning.More >>
A fraternity at the University of Memphis has been accused of using a racial slur during a performance at a philanthropy event on campus Friday.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in East Memphis.More >>
Memphis police have arrested a teen in connection to the kidnapping of a 10-month-old girl.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
The fire at 9th and Soncy is under control. Fire crews will remain on scene to put out hot spots.More >>
