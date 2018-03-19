2 killed after car hits pole

Two people were killed in a crash Monday morning after the vehicle they were in struck a utility pole.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Jackson Avenue at the corner of Belvedere Boulevard.

The victims, 27-year-old Jamelda Short and 24-year-old Jarquis Burks, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say speeding was the cause of the accident.

