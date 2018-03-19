Severe weather moves into Mid-South - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Severe weather moves into Mid-South

By Brittney Bryant, Meteorologist
The highest risk for storms is in areas near the Tennessee River Valley. Source: WMC Action News 5 The highest risk for storms is in areas near the Tennessee River Valley. Source: WMC Action News 5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Severe weather hit the Mid-South on Monday morning. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, but expired at 9:30.

A few strong storms will still be possible throughout the day..

A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Monday.

TIMING: Scattered showers and storms will persist for the rest of the morning and afternoon. This system will be moving out of Memphis by 2 p.m. The main time frame for severe potential would be between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in west TN (this is for areas east of Shelby County) and northeast MS. Storms will exit our area around 5 p.m.

THREATS: Heavy rain, lightning and small hail possible in the Memphis metro. In our far eastern counties, gusty winds and large hail will be the primary threats.. 

Everything has to match up perfectly for us to get severe weather today. This threat is LOW, but if a storm does develop this afternoon in northeast MS and west TN, it would have the fuel to become severe. This is a great time to download the WMC Weather app for up to the minute updates on the incoming storm system.

