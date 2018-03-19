Arlington pastors to honor MLK with community event

As the City of Memphis and the National Civil Rights Museum prepares for 'A Day of Remembrance' honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 50 years after he was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, a group of ministers prepare their tribute to the King.

The Arlington Pastors Association is hosting a community event aimed at healing racism, past, present and future.

Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook, a friend and activist of the civil rights movement, who also marched with Dr. King, will be the guest speaker.

Join in the conversation and celebration on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 6 p.m. It will be held at Arlington High School, 5475 Airline Road.

This is a free event, open to the public.

