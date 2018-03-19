Students protest after fraternity uses racial slur at campus eve - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Students protest after fraternity uses racial slur at campus event

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Students at the University of Memphis held a silent protest Monday after a fraternity used a racial slur at a campus event

The event, hosted by the Pi Beta Phi sorority, was a charity event raising money for children's literacy. 

Students in attendance said that members of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity used the slur as a part of a performance. 

"The song that they used was n-word in Paris. That's actually the name of the song," Jessika Williams, who was at the event, said. "For a predominantly white organization or any organization period to use the n-word, it was very disrespectful and very inconsiderate," she said.

The University of Memphis released a statement regarding the incident Saturday:

The University of Memphis was made aware of allegations involving racial and bigoted language exhibited by a fraternity member at a student event. Racism and bigotry will not be tolerated. All allegations are currently being thoroughly investigated, and if found to be accurate, immediate steps will be taken to address the behavior with the individual, local chapter and national organization. The University of Memphis takes seriously all such behavior and has the strongest of commitments to continuing efforts to educate our campus community

