Boy Scout raises money to send veterans to Pearl Harbor - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ben Emerson (Source: Freedom Run 5K) Ben Emerson (Source: Freedom Run 5K)
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

A Collierville Boy Scout’s Eagle project is trying to get veterans from the Mid-South to Pearl Harbor.

Ben Emerson from troop 211 is organizing a 5K Freedom Run for Saturday morning at Johnson Park in Collierville. He's has partnered with Forever Senior Veterans, a nonprofit that takes military veterans 65 years and older to the places where U.S. troops fought.

His goal is to use the freedom run to raise enough money so three veterans from the Mid-South can be honored at Pearl Harbor later this Spring.

"We're trying to raise $15,000 to send one veteran from the Korean Conflict, one veteran from the Vietnam War, and one veteran from World War II and we're sending them to Pearl Harbor in May,” said Ben Emerson, who is in 8th grade at Collierville Middle School.

If you would like to register for the 5K, click here.

