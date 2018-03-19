Lawmakers kill bill deregulating natural hairstylists

A Tennessee bill designed to deregulate the natural hair industry has been killed.

The proposed bill would have made it so hairstylists did not need a license to work with natural hair. It would have unified barbering and cosmetology into one licensed trade.

Earlier this month, The National Association of Barber Boards of America wrote a letter to state lawmakers that said the bill would create "unnecessary barriers" to someone with a license who wants to move their practice to another state.

Lawmakers said the bill was killed because of the economic and health care impacts it would have on communities.

Tennessee Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) called the bill ignorant and culturally insensitive.

