Man sentenced to 152 years in prison after shooting at officer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man sentenced to 152 years in prison after shooting at officer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Jaylen Farmer (Source: WMPD) Jaylen Farmer (Source: WMPD)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

A man was sentenced to 152 years in prison for shooting at a West Memphis Police Officer. 

Jaylen Farmer, 21, is charged with one count of attempted capital murder, 16 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one count of fleeing and 18 counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

A jury found Farmer guilty on all counts resulting in the 152 year sentence. 

Farmer was charged after he opened fire on police using an AK-47, striking the police cruiser, and missing the officer by only a foot. 

The officer was attempting to pull over the vehicle Farmer was in, when he open fired on the officer. 

West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker released the following statement in reference to the case: 

“Our community is clearly tired of gang and gun violence that has come to be all too common in this area. We hope this verdict resonates loudly with the violent criminal element in West Memphis. When you choose to carry out these crimes it will not be tolerated. We will investigate the crimes, we will arrest your and we will prosecute you using every tool available to remove you from the streets of West Memphis and Crittenden County.”

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:09:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:24:30 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:08:22 GMT
    (Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...(Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly