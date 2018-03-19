Man sentenced to 152 years in prison after shooting at officer

A man was sentenced to 152 years in prison for shooting at a West Memphis Police Officer.

Jaylen Farmer, 21, is charged with one count of attempted capital murder, 16 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one count of fleeing and 18 counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A jury found Farmer guilty on all counts resulting in the 152 year sentence.

Farmer was charged after he opened fire on police using an AK-47, striking the police cruiser, and missing the officer by only a foot.

The officer was attempting to pull over the vehicle Farmer was in, when he open fired on the officer.

West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker released the following statement in reference to the case:

“Our community is clearly tired of gang and gun violence that has come to be all too common in this area. We hope this verdict resonates loudly with the violent criminal element in West Memphis. When you choose to carry out these crimes it will not be tolerated. We will investigate the crimes, we will arrest your and we will prosecute you using every tool available to remove you from the streets of West Memphis and Crittenden County.”

