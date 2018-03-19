Commercial Appeal reporter attacked outside 201 Poplar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Commercial Appeal reporter attacked outside 201 Poplar

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
The scene outside 201 Poplar on Monday morning (Source: WMC Action News 5) The scene outside 201 Poplar on Monday morning (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Commerical Appeal reporter was attacked outside 201 Poplar on Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell.

Farrell said the man was breaking off car door mirrors when he spotted the reporter and "body slammed" her without reason.

The reporter is expected to be OK, but was checked out for injuries.

The suspect was also checked out for injuries, but it's unclear what for. He is not facing charges yet, but is likely to.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

