Commercial Appeal reporter attacked outside 201 Poplar

A Commerical Appeal reporter was attacked outside 201 Poplar on Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell.

Farrell said the man was breaking off car door mirrors when he spotted the reporter and "body slammed" her without reason.

The reporter is expected to be OK, but was checked out for injuries.

The suspect was also checked out for injuries, but it's unclear what for. He is not facing charges yet, but is likely to.

