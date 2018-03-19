Commercial Appeal reporter attacked outside 201 Poplar

The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.More >>
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.More >>
After our initial story aired about Pia Sims, a Memphis woman charged with identity theft and forgery, more people came forward to accuse Sims of duping them out of money or using their personal information for her personal gain.More >>
After our initial story aired about Pia Sims, a Memphis woman charged with identity theft and forgery, more people came forward to accuse Sims of duping them out of money or using their personal information for her personal gain.More >>
A Commerical Appeal reporter was attacked outside 201 Poplar on Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell.More >>
A Commerical Appeal reporter was attacked outside 201 Poplar on Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell.More >>
A Tennessee bill designed to deregulate the natural hair industry has been killed.More >>
A Tennessee bill designed to deregulate the natural hair industry has been killed.More >>
Students at the University of Memphis held a silent protest Monday after a fraternity used a racial slur at a campus event.More >>
Students at the University of Memphis held a silent protest Monday after a fraternity used a racial slur at a campus event.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>