Sixth person charged in murder of teen, father

A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Hardeman County.

Christopher Armour was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Armour is connected to the 2016 homicide of 13-year-old Javarrie Robertson and his father, Joe.

Five other people have already been charged in the case and are awaiting trial in Hardeman County.

