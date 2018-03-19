Tech901 helps build skilled workforce in Memphis

More than ever, there is a need for skilled workers. Tech901 is changing the lives of their students within a matter of months sending them on a whole new career path.

Ivan Ortiz stumbled across Tech901 by chance while searching the internet for help starting a new career.

“I was like, you know, I am going to apply and see what happens,” Ortiz said.

A year later, Ortiz can call himself a graduate of the program that is helping to build up Memphis' skilled labor force.

The new non-profit organization is housed inside the Crosstown Concourse, transforming the lives of students in about three months.

Students can learn entry-level coding, the same class taught at Harvard, or take an entry level IT course.

The class Ortiz took a year ago helped him land a new job he started Monday with Church Health.

“I had multiple offers," Ortiz said. "That put me in a situation where I said OK where do I fit best."

Nearly 400 students have graduated each with their own story, but now equipped with the skills and knowledge to begin a technology based career.

Briahna Chambers, a Tech901 instructor, said the classes are a gamechanger not only for the students' lives but also for the city when it comes to attracting new businesses to call Memphis home.

“We are not really tech-ready," Chambers said. "We are not really tech-competent but I truly believe with companies like Tech 901 and some of the others that can absolutely change.”

A change that starts in a classroom for three hours a day for three months, which sends these students off into the tech world with the ability to land well-paying jobs.

Classes start at just $100.

The next round of classes begin April 2nd. Click here to learn more about Tech901 or sign up.

