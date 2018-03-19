Petition to save College of Art gaining support

A Tennessee bill designed to deregulate the natural hair industry has been killed.More >>
A Tennessee bill designed to deregulate the natural hair industry has been killed.More >>
Days after Memphis leaders announced a $6 million increase to pre-K funding, local fire and police unions announced a plan to add to that dollar amount.More >>
Days after Memphis leaders announced a $6 million increase to pre-K funding, local fire and police unions announced a plan to add to that dollar amount.More >>
More than ever, there is a need for skilled workers. Tech901 is changing the lives of their students within a matter of months sending them on a whole new career path.More >>
More than ever, there is a need for skilled workers. Tech901 is changing the lives of their students within a matter of months sending them on a whole new career path.More >>
Shelby County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the murder of Lorenzen Wright.More >>
Shelby County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the murder of Lorenzen Wright.More >>
A man was sentenced to 152 years in prison for shooting at a West Memphis Police Officer on April 19, 2017.More >>
A man was sentenced to 152 years in prison for shooting at a West Memphis Police Officer on April 19, 2017.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,More >>
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>