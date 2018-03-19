Petition to save College of Art gaining support

A petition to keep Memphis College of Art is gaining momentum, despite the school's decision to close by May 2020.

The "Save Memphis College of Art" petition on Change.org has more than 3,000 signatures, with a goal of 5,000.

The private college's trustees voted in October to close because of dropping enrollment and millions of dollars in debt.

The group's next step is to make specific details of its plan to save MCA public.

