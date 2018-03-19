MPD searching for girl believed to be with sex trafficker

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger.

Police said 15-year-old Antearia Moss was last seen near the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Street getting into a burgundy Chrysler Sebring that they said belongs to a known sex trafficker.

Moss has a dark complexion and stands 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white uniform shirt, brown pants, silver shoes, and a brown denim jacket.

If you know her whereabouts or can help police find her, call (901) 545-2677.

