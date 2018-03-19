Police: Woman hires children's father to kill future husband

Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,

Crystal Gadlin allegedly offered a man $40,000 to get the job done, but there’s another big twist in this case.

Gadlin will have to appear before a judge on charges of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. Police said the man she tried to get to kill her soon to be husband turned her in.

According to a police affidavit, Gadlin tried to hire the father of her children to kill the man she planned to marry for his life insurance money.

Police said Gadlin picked up the father of her children so he could see them. While inside the vehicle, she said she was going to marry a man for his money.

After they got married, she wanted the father of her children to kill her new husband and when she collected the insurance money, she would pay the father of her children $40,000.

The father of her children recorded the conversation and went to police, who picked her up but did not take a statement from Gadlin because she told officers she was high on cocaine and intoxicated.

This is not Gadlin's first brush with the law. In 2016, she was arrested after her mother said she hit her in the face.

In 2015, Gadlin was issued a citation after leaving her children in an unlocked car in a Kroger parking lot while she was in the store.

Gadlin is being held on a $200,000 bond.

WMC Action News 5 investigators reached out to contact the father of her children and the man she had planned to marry but have not heard back.

