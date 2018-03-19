Large hail seen in Mississippi on Monday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Large hail seen in Mississippi on Monday

By Ron Childers, Chief Meteorologist
Bradley Childs sent this photo from just outside of Ripley, MS of ping pong ball size hail Bradley Childs sent this photo from just outside of Ripley, MS of ping pong ball size hail
Another picture from Bradley Childs of hail covering the ground outside of Ripley, MS Another picture from Bradley Childs of hail covering the ground outside of Ripley, MS
Heather Kamarainen took this photo of golf ball size hail in Tishomingo County MS Heather Kamarainen took this photo of golf ball size hail in Tishomingo County MS
Sarah Wammack shared this picture via Twitter of hail covering the ground in Ripley, MS Sarah Wammack shared this picture via Twitter of hail covering the ground in Ripley, MS
(WMC) -

As expected, strong storms moved through much of the Mid-South on Monday. 

Most areas received heavy rain, intense lightning, and loud thunder, but some areas were pummeled with large hail. 

Northeast Mississippi had two rounds of strong storms move through; one in the morning and another round during the afternoon. Both systems produced some of the heaviest and largest hail to hit that area in a long time. 

Storm spotters in Tippah, Prentiss, and Tishomingo Counties reported hail that ranged from marble to tennis ball size.

The largest was in Dennis, Mississippi located in Tishomingo County where, according to National Weather Service Local Storm Reports, local law enforcement reported 2.5 inch-sized hail just before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon. That's tennis ball sized hail! 

Earlier in the day there were multiple reports of hail covering the ground in and around Ripley, Mississippi, in Tippah County. There were also multiple reports of funnel clouds in Northeast Mississippi in Lee and Tishomingo Counties during the afternoon round of storms.

There was one report of uprooted trees in Belmont, Mississippi but no reports of structural damage from storms, but you have to wonder what cars parked in the open look like after the hail move through. 

