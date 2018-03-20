Sales tax hike proposal, Hardaway announcement coming, Rain on the way, Keep College of Art?

Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following right now:

Would you be willing to pay an extra half cent sales tax in the City of Memphis to support police and firefighters? That the proposal could soon be on the ballot. We'll explain the reasons for the push and what it could mean for Memphis families this morning.

A petition to keep Memphis College of Art is gaining momentum despite the school's decision to close by May 2020. We'll update you on the progress this morning on #wmc5.

We'll preview the Penny Hardaway announcement on the University of Memphis campus this morning on WMC5. You will be able to watch that announcement live on WMC5 at 11 a.m. We'll preview it in a live report this morning.

Memphis City Council members have a full agenda on tap for today including a first discussion, on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland 's proposal to provide $6 million in city funding to expand Pre-Kindergarten programs by 2020. We'll talk about that and other items on a busy agenda this morning.

Weather:

Cloudy today with temps remaining in the 50s throughout the morning and day. Details on sunshine this week and when we could see more storms. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Hardaway agrees to become Memphis head coach, sources say?

Police: Woman hires children's father to kill future husband

Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

Death penalty will not be sought for Lorenzen Wright murder

Join us as we get going on this first day of Spring!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor