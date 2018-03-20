Sales tax hike proposal, Hardaway announcement coming, Rain on the way, Keep College of Art?

Good Tuesday morning!
Would you be willing to pay an extra half cent sales tax in the City of Memphis to support police and firefighters? That the proposal could soon be on the ballot. We'll explain the reasons for the push and what it could mean for Memphis families this morning.
A petition to keep Memphis College of Art is gaining momentum despite the school's decision to close by May 2020. We'll update you on the progress this morning on #wmc5.
We'll preview the Penny Hardaway announcement on the University of Memphis campus this morning on WMC5. You will be able to watch that announcement live on WMC5 at 11 a.m. We'll preview it in a live report this morning.
Memphis City Council members have a full agenda on tap for today including a first discussion, on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland 's proposal to provide $6 million in city funding to expand Pre-Kindergarten programs by 2020. We'll talk about that and other items on a busy agenda this morning.
Weather:
Cloudy today with temps remaining in the 50s throughout the morning and day. Details on sunshine this week and when we could see more storms. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Hardaway agrees to become Memphis head coach, sources say?
Police: Woman hires children's father to kill future husband
Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage
Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot
Death penalty will not be sought for Lorenzen Wright murder
Shelby County Schools teachers had a chance to take their concerns right to the top.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
Students at the University of Memphis held a silent protest Monday after a fraternity used a racial slur at a campus event.More >>
Eighty-seven days is how long Memphis Police and Memphis Fire unions have to get 40,000 signatures.More >>
As expected, strong storms moved through much of the Mid-South on Monday.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
