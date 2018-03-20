Corker predicts 'total upheaval of Senate' if Trump fires Mueller

Republican leaders have yet to take any action to protect Special Council Robert Mueller from termination, but more Republicans are telling President Donald Trump to quit criticizing Mueller.

Trump has stepped up his condemnation of the Russian election meddling probe by citing Mueller and objecting to the investigation through tweets.

Trump said the probe is a "witch hunt," riddled with conflicts of interest.

Among notable Republicans who have told Trump to dial is back is Tennessee Senator Bob Corker.

Corker told CNN it would be a "total upheaval in the Senate" if Trump fired Mueller, and said the senate needs to act quickly.

"I can't possibly imagine why Senate leadership wouldn't place a protection in this (spending bill) that is coming through," Corker said. "That would be the perfect place for them to deal with it."

