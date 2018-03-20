Hardaway back in spotlight at Memphis--where he never left

Penny Hardaway during an interview with WMC Action News 5 (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The University of Memphis is expected to name Penny Hardaway as their next head men's basketball coach Tuesday.

The school has scheduled a press conference at 11 a.m. This announcement will be shown live on WMC Action News 5 (due to the school's digital restrictions, we will not be able to stream it online).

The move comes a week after Memphis fired Tubby Smith after he became just the second coach since 1970 to fail to reach postseason play during his first two seasons.

Hardaway, perhaps the greatest Tigers athlete of all time, recently lead East High School to its third-consecutive state championship.

But Penny's path from Memphis high school All-American to Tigers head coach is about more than just basketball.

From his days as a skinny kid at Treadwell High, where his efforts have him enshrined in the National High School Hall of Fame, to his two-year consensus All-American career at the University of Memphis in the early 1990s, to becoming a four-time NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold medalist, Hardaway has done it all.

But through everything, he has always wanted to use his celebrity to help folks in his hometown.

Through all his stops in the NBA, Penny never left Memphis--always keeping a home in the Bluff City and always caring for his community.

Hardaway has provided Thanksgiving baskets for those in his Binghampton neighborhood every year.

He's joined with local churches in buying $1 million health care discount cards to help people with prescriptions.

He's donated $1 million to his alma mater to build the sports hall of fame on the UofM campus--it even bears his name.

But he's always been in the thick of the Memphis basketball scene.

He started the highly successful Team Penny AAU program in Memphis, building a strong national brand.

Penny got into coaching when his friend Desmond Merriweather became ill.

When Merriweather died of cancer, Hardaway took the team over and led it to a state title.

Now, Hardaway is coaching on a national stage for the prestigious program he built his name as a part of.

Succeed or fail, the city of Memphis will always owe a debt to Penny Hardaway.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.