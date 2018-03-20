Study ranks credit card debt in U.S. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Study ranks credit card debt in U.S.

(Source: Flickr) (Source: Flickr)
(WMC) -

With American consumers projected to exceed $1 trillion in outstanding credit-card debt in 2017 – the highest in U.S. history – the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Cities with the Highest & Lowest Credit-Card Debts.

WalletHub drew upon data from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Census Bureau and WalletHub’s proprietary credit-card payoff calculator to determine the cost and time required to pay off the median credit-card balances of more than 2,500 U.S. cities.
 

Cities with Least Sustainable Credit Card Debts:

Magnolia, TX

Dahlonega, GA

Richmond, TX

Lake Placid, NY

Canton, GA

Cumming, GA

Jacksonville, NC

Ooltewah, TN

Buford, GA

Green Grove Springs, FL

 
Key Stats

Forest Park, Georgia, has the lowest median credit-card debt, $1,188, which is six times lower than in Darien, Connecticut, the city with the highest at $7,105. 

Scarsdale, New York, has the highest median income, $185,106, which is ten times higher than in Lake Placid, Florida, the city with the lowest at $19,153.

Cupertino and Sunnyvale, California, have the shortest payoff timeline, 4 months, which is 8.3 times shorter than in Magnolia, Texas, the city with the longest at 33 months.


To see the full report, and find where Mid-South cities rank, click here

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 injured, shooter dead in Maryland high school shooting

    2 injured, shooter dead in Maryland high school shooting

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:29:41 GMT

    Local media reports that the school resource officer ended the situation, and that the shooter is one of the three injured.

    More >>

    Local media reports that the school resource officer ended the situation, and that the shooter is one of the three injured.

    More >>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    More >>

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    More >>

  • Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:24:45 GMT

    ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.

    More >>

    ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly