11-year-old dies from Horn Lake house fire

A second victim has died following a fire at a home in Horn Lake.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning on Castle Drive.

One man was killed in the fire; two children were rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and four adults were taken to the hospital.

One of the children, an 11-year-old, died Sunday due to her injuries.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe for the victims of the fire.

Fire investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

