11-year-old dies from Horn Lake house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge is temporarily blocking a new Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.More >>
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge is temporarily blocking a new Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.More >>
A man was killed and five more suffered injuries in a house fire in Horn Lake on Wednesday morning.More >>
A man was killed and five more suffered injuries in a house fire in Horn Lake on Wednesday morning.More >>
A top pastor at Highpoint Church has resigned after admitting that he committed sexual misconduct with a high school student more than 20 years ago.More >>
A top pastor at Highpoint Church has resigned after admitting that he committed sexual misconduct with a high school student more than 20 years ago.More >>
A second victim has died following a fire at a home in Horn Lake.More >>
A second victim has died following a fire at a home in Horn Lake.More >>
The University of Memphis is expected to name Penny Hardaway as their next head men's basketball coach Tuesday.More >>
The University of Memphis is expected to name Penny Hardaway as their next head men's basketball coach Tuesday.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>