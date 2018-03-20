MATA bus promotes opioid awareness in Shelby County

A second victim has died following a fire at a home in Horn Lake.More >>
Weeks of speculation and Twitter rumors came true on Tuesday when Penny Hardaway was officially introduced as the Memphis Tigers' new head men's basketball coach.More >>
A Mid-South man is on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.More >>
Initial reports from a study funded by Memphis City Council members show at least one of the Kroger stores closed in February was profitable.More >>
A fallen Memphis firefighter will be honored through new scholarships on the 15th anniversary of his passing.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
