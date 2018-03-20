MATA bus promotes opioid awareness in Shelby County

A new campaign is underway to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in Shelby County.

Tuesday, the Health Department unveiled a MATA bus featuring the campaign slogan.

Their goal is raising awareness about keeping count of pills, locking up medication, and giving unused pills to a take-back program.

“It’s getting the word out to people that this is indeed a challenge that we have in our community and it continues to be a problem and to make people aware of the potential of the problem in this area,” Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said.

Mayor Luttrell said over the last five years, more than 500 Shelby County citizens have died from opioid misuse and abuse.

You can check out our entire investigative series into the opioid epidemic "Licensed to Pill” by clicking on the special section of the WMC Action News 5 Roku app.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.