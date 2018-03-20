Fans, students react to UofM hiring Penny Hardaway

The University of Memphis is expected to name Penny Hardaway as their next head men's basketball coach Tuesday.More >>
The University of Memphis is expected to name Penny Hardaway as their next head men's basketball coach Tuesday.More >>
In a word, it was a celebration. The University of Memphis introduced Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway as the next head coach basketball coach at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Complex on Monday.More >>
In a word, it was a celebration. The University of Memphis introduced Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway as the next head coach basketball coach at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Complex on Monday.More >>
A second victim has died following a fire at a home in Horn Lake.More >>
A second victim has died following a fire at a home in Horn Lake.More >>
Weeks of speculation and Twitter rumors came true on Tuesday when Penny Hardaway was officially introduced as the Memphis Tigers' new head men's basketball coach.More >>
Weeks of speculation and Twitter rumors came true on Tuesday when Penny Hardaway was officially introduced as the Memphis Tigers' new head men's basketball coach.More >>
A Mid-South man is on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.More >>
A Mid-South man is on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.More >>
Initial reports from a study funded by Memphis City Council members show at least one of the Kroger stores closed in February was profitable.More >>
Initial reports from a study funded by Memphis City Council members show at least one of the Kroger stores closed in February was profitable.More >>
A fallen Memphis firefighter will be honored through new scholarships on the 15th anniversary of his passing.More >>
A fallen Memphis firefighter will be honored through new scholarships on the 15th anniversary of his passing.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.More >>
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A top pastor at Highpoint Church has resigned after admitting that he committed sexual misconduct with a high school student more than 20 years ago.More >>
A top pastor at Highpoint Church has resigned after admitting that he committed sexual misconduct with a high school student more than 20 years ago.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>