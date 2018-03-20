Shelby County on alert as Texas bomb scare continues

A series of bombings in Texas have placed the entire country on high alert, including Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said its bomb squad has responded to a handful of suspicious package calls in the three weeks since bombs began exploding in Texas.

The serial Texas bomber has killed two people and injured five others. The bomber has detonated five bombs in and around Austin, Texas.

The manner of the explosions have changed from a package bomb being left on a porch to one detonating on the side of the road, and the latest damaging a FedEx facility.

"I find that unusual," SCSO Bomb Squad Commander Sgt. Judson Maxwell said. "I find that unusual for sure. Usually, once someone perfects something, they stick with it."

Bomb experts in Texas said the devices appear to be getting more sophisticated.

Despite the differences in delivery methods and detonations, Maxwell said he suspects the devices are all tied back to the same person.

Now, investigators are left trying to predict the bomber's next move.

"It's all up to the bomber. You know, it's his imagination or it's his cruelty to what his intents are," Maxwell said.

Investigators are now are warning everyone to be alert. You should look for extra tape on packages, no return addresses, or protruding wires, and be sure to report all suspicious packages immediately.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.