Widow honors husband by creating scholarships in his name

A fallen Memphis firefighter will be honored through new scholarships on the 15th anniversary of his passing.

Lieutenant Trent Kirk died in June of 2003 fighting a fire at the Family Dollar store on Watkins Street. The fire also killed firefighter Charles Zachary.

Later, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Kirk's wife Donna started Our Fallen Heroes Foundation in his memory. The foundation will be offering scholarships for worthy students.

The $6,500 in funds will go toward three scholarships:

One for the child of a fallen firefighter in Shelby County.

One for the child of a fallen first responder in Shelby County.

One for a senior at Raleigh-Egypt high school--Kirk's alma mater.

"What we would like to do is give back to the community here locally in Shelby County and honor Trent. He loved--school was very important to him," Donna Kirk said.

The foundation said fallen signifies any first responder who has given their lives whether through line of duty death, illness, or accident.

