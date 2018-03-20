Mid-South man added to TBI's Most Wanted list

A Mid-South man is on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

TBI announced Tuesday that it was adding Charius Darel Ross, 36.

Ross is wanted by Humboldt Police Department and TBI for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Investigators said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charius Darel Ross is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.