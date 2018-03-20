Mid-South man on TBI's Most Wanted list captured

A Memphis police officer was taken to the hospital after investigators said someone rammed into his vehicle.More >>
The new men's head basketball coach at the University of Memphis it's getting some love from his hometown.More >>
Officials confirm the man accused of stabbing a woman at a bus stop earlier this month does indeed work for City of Memphis.More >>
Common. Danny Glover. Dr. Bernice King. Martin Luther King III. Andrew Young. Jesse Jackson. Al Sharpton. All will be in Memphis next month to remember Dr. King on the 50th anniversary of his assassination and to kick off the "I AM 2018" movement--an aggressive voter education program.More >>
A Mid-South man who was on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list has been captured.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The video shows the car as it is about to strike the woman, Elaine Herzberg, who died on Monday in the accident.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
