Mid-South man on TBI's Most Wanted list captured

A Mid-South man who was on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list has been captured.

TBI announced Tuesday that it was adding 36-year-old Charius Darel Ross to its most wanted list. He was captured in Gibson County on Wednesday afternoon.

Ross was wanted by Humboldt Police Department and TBI for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was arrested without incident by agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Gibson County SWAT. The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit also provided aerial assistance.

