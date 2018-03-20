Spring starts on a chilly note but warmer days may lie ahead

Some are asking the question if Penny Hardaway will draw dollars to downtown Memphis.More >>
A series of bombings in Texas have placed the entire country on high alert, including Shelby County.More >>
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the average family takes home 1,500 plastic bags a year. Most aren't recycled, and that's bad for our planet.More >>
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has inspired all kinds of gatherings on April 4, including one to be led by the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis that will attract visitors from as far away as Rome, Italy.More >>
The Vernal Equinox or Spring as most people call it began at 11:15 Tuesday morning and it started on a cloudy, rainy, and very chilly note.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
A central New York man has admitted that he struck a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragged her behind a vehicle with a rope and forced hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.More >>
