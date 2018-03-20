Councilman proposes tax on plastic shopping bags

A fallen Memphis firefighter will be honored through new scholarships on the 15th anniversary of his passing.More >>
A fallen Memphis firefighter will be honored through new scholarships on the 15th anniversary of his passing.More >>
Some are asking the question if Penny Hardaway will draw dollars to downtown Memphis.More >>
Some are asking the question if Penny Hardaway will draw dollars to downtown Memphis.More >>
A series of bombings in Texas have placed the entire country on high alert, including Shelby County.More >>
A series of bombings in Texas have placed the entire country on high alert, including Shelby County.More >>
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the average family takes home 1,500 plastic bags a year. Most aren't recycled, and that's bad for our planet.More >>
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the average family takes home 1,500 plastic bags a year. Most aren't recycled, and that's bad for our planet.More >>
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has inspired all kinds of gatherings on April 4, including one to be led by the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis that will attract visitors from as far away as Rome, Italy.More >>
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has inspired all kinds of gatherings on April 4, including one to be led by the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis that will attract visitors from as far away as Rome, Italy.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.More >>
Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Watch as the WBRC drone flies above JSU and shows damage across campus.More >>
Watch as the WBRC drone flies above JSU and shows damage across campus.More >>
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.More >>
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.More >>