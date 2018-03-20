Hardaway’s hiring expected to boost downtown businesses - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hardaway’s hiring expected to boost downtown businesses

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Penny Hardaway (Source: WMC Action News 5) Penny Hardaway (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

NBA great and Memphis Tigers legend Penny Hardaway now has a new title as the University of Memphis Men's Basketball Head Coach.

But now some are asking the question if Penny will draw dollars to downtown Memphis. Fans say yes.

"Penny will make a difference to the city, it will make people proud again,” Tigers fan Victoria Ellis said.

"He's going to draw from the surrounding areas, then draw people from outside the city as well,” Tigers fan James Davis said.

Hardaway steps into the position just days after the firing of former Tigers Basketball Head Coach Tubby Smith.

In the last four years, attendance at Tigers games has dropped from an average of 16,000 to just 6,000 this season. Donations are also down.

Many are hoping Hardaway's hiring will bring more people out to the games.

“If you have 6,000 people at a game versus 15,000 people at a game, those 9,000 people are going to spill out of there a lot of them are going to go places,” Billy Orgel, member of Tigers Ambassadors Board, said.

After the game, Orgel hopes fans will leave FedExForum and visit the many bars and restaurants downtown.

“I think it brings up everybody downtown,” Orgel said. “Whether it's parking, whether it's restaurants, whether it's bars, and even some of the shopping.” 

Davis agrees and said Hardaway will spark trickledown economics. During basketball season, he plans on being one of those ticket holders.

"So they are going to buy tickets they are going to buy something to wear, go out to the game, get car washed, get their hair done, after the game, they will want to go out and do something,” Davis said.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Hardaway said he feels like he can help put fans back in the stands like it was in the old school days.

Hardaway also mentioned that losing is not an option.

Many fans said they believe those are the two key ingredients needed right now.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    More >>

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    More >>

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly