Tiger softball takes down Ole Miss in mid-week tilt

The Memphis Tigers beat Ole Miss in softball for the only the second time ever, 9-3. to improve to 20-7 on year.

Kendall Lee led the way with her first career grand slam.

B3 | GRAND SLAM!!! @Kendall_Lee11 with her first collegiate home run, a GRAND SLAM, to put Memphis up 7-2 over Ole Miss! #GoTigersGo #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/cXt3hBFsxA — Memphis Softball (@MemphisSoftball) March 20, 2018

Molly Smith added 11 strikeouts.

The Tigers will host UT Martin next up on Wednesday afternoon, while the Rebels will head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama this weekend.

