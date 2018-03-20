Report: Wichita State grants East star Lomax release

Call it the Power of Penny. CBS Sports' Gary Parrish reports East High Guard Alex Lomax has been released from the national letter of intent he signed with Wichita State.

Wichita State has released Alex Lomax from his letter of intent. He played for Penny Hardaway at East. He’ll now be a Memphis Tiger. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 20, 2018

That means he's free to join Hardaway with the Memphis Tigers..

This news came just seven hours after Hardaway was named head coach of the Tigers.

The previous staff under Tubby Smith vigorously recruited Lomax, but couldn't get him.

Lomax, a 5'11" point guard, is a 2-time Gatorade Tennessee Player of the year, Mr. Basketball, and MVP of the State Tournament.

