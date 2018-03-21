FBI: Serial Austin bombing suspect killed, tax proposal on plastic bags, helping vets get to Pearl Harbor

Happy Wednesday morning!

We have some breaking news this morning. There has been a shootout in Austin, Texas where authorities believe they have shot and killed the serial bombing suspect. News of this is just coming in. We'll have updates throughout the morning on #WMC5.

Taxes on plastic grocery bags are being considered by the Memphis city council. The proposal would make anyone using a plastic bag pay an extra seven cents to take home. We'll look at the both sides of the proposal this morning.

News of Penny Hardaway taking over the head coaching job for the Memphis Tigers men's basketball team is already pumping optimism not only for the basketball program but also to businesses downtown Memphis. We'll tell you the reason for the boost this morning.

A Collierville Boy Scout's Eagle project is trying to give Mid-South veterans a chance to visit Pearl Harbor. We'll explain how you can support the veterans trip by taking part in a 5K this Saturday. Details this morning on #wmc5.

Clouds and sun today with highs in the mid 50s. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Hardaway back in spotlight at Memphis--where he never left

Police: Woman hires children's father to kill future husband

Analyst finds the most frequently drawn Powerball number

Memphis pastor resigns after admission of sexual misconduct

Study: At least one recently closed Memphis Kroger was profitable



