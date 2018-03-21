FBI: Serial Austin bombing suspect killed, tax proposal on plastic bags, helping vets get to Pearl Harbor

Happy Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
We have some breaking news this morning. There has been a shootout in Austin, Texas where authorities believe they have shot and killed the serial bombing suspect. News of this is just coming in. We'll have updates throughout the morning on #WMC5.
Taxes on plastic grocery bags are being considered by the Memphis city council. The proposal would make anyone using a plastic bag pay an extra seven cents to take home. We'll look at the both sides of the proposal this morning.
News of Penny Hardaway taking over the head coaching job for the Memphis Tigers men's basketball team is already pumping optimism not only for the basketball program but also to businesses downtown Memphis. We'll tell you the reason for the boost this morning.
A Collierville Boy Scout's Eagle project is trying to give Mid-South veterans a chance to visit Pearl Harbor. We'll explain how you can support the veterans trip by taking part in a 5K this Saturday. Details this morning on #wmc5.
Weather:
Clouds and sun today with highs in the mid 50s. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Hardaway back in spotlight at Memphis--where he never left
Police: Woman hires children's father to kill future husband
Analyst finds the most frequently drawn Powerball number
Memphis pastor resigns after admission of sexual misconduct
Study: At least one recently closed Memphis Kroger was profitable
Join us on this Wednesday morning! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
A fallen Memphis firefighter will be honored through new scholarships on the 15th anniversary of his passing.More >>
A fallen Memphis firefighter will be honored through new scholarships on the 15th anniversary of his passing.More >>
Some are asking the question if Penny Hardaway will draw dollars to downtown Memphis.More >>
Some are asking the question if Penny Hardaway will draw dollars to downtown Memphis.More >>
A series of bombings in Texas have placed the entire country on high alert, including Shelby County.More >>
A series of bombings in Texas have placed the entire country on high alert, including Shelby County.More >>
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the average family takes home 1,500 plastic bags a year. Most aren't recycled, and that's bad for our planet.More >>
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the average family takes home 1,500 plastic bags a year. Most aren't recycled, and that's bad for our planet.More >>
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has inspired all kinds of gatherings on April 4, including one to be led by the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis that will attract visitors from as far away as Rome, Italy.More >>
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has inspired all kinds of gatherings on April 4, including one to be led by the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis that will attract visitors from as far away as Rome, Italy.More >>
The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.More >>
The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>