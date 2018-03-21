Shelby County Schools raises minimum wage to $15/hour

Shelby County Schools employees are getting a raise.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said the district will raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Those eligible for the pay raise earn between 10-60 and 14-98 per hour.

About 1,200 SCS employees will receive a raise.

It's unclear when the raises will go into effect.

Hopson said the raise is a way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As the 2nd largest employer in the city we employ a considerable number of SCS family and community members. What better way to honor Dr. King’s legacy than by ensuring that all of our employees receive at least a living wage. #MLK50 — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) March 20, 2018

