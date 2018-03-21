4 men wanted after man shot, killed

The states of Georgia and Mississippi have open-carry laws, meaning licensed gun owners can go around in public displaying their weapons. But businesses still have the right to prohibit weapons on their property.More >>
A Tennessee company has issued a recall of Southgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce distributed in 13 states due to mislabeling.More >>
A Memphis police officer was taken to the hospital after investigators said someone rammed into his vehicle.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide in more than two weeks.More >>
Shelby County Schools employees are getting a raise.More >>
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
