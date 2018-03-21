4 men wanted after man shot, killed

Memphis Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide in more than two weeks.

The shooting happened on Spottswood Avenue around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed.

Officers are searching for four men who drove away in a gold Nissan Altima.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

