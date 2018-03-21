Horn Lake schools increasing police presence after social media - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Horn Lake schools increasing police presence after social media threats

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) -

Horn Lake students will see an increased police presence at schools after several social posts circulated overnight. 

Police were notified of the posts, and say that there is no credible threat.

School officials requested the increased presence for the safety of students. 

Parents were notified of the issue by text and email. . 

