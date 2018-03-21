FedEx Office to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores

FedEx Office and Walmart have reached an agreement that will put 500 new FedEx Office locations in Walmart stores across the country.

Customers will be able to ship, print, and direct packages to be held at any Walmart-based locations.

The announcement comes after a successful test run across six states in 47 locations.

Both FedEx Office and Walmart officials say the partnership is all about giving the customers what they want.

“This strategic initiative between FedEx Office and Walmart builds on a shared goal of providing customers convenience and value, so they can save both time and money,” said Brian Philips, CEO of FedEx Office. “The growth of our store network to 500 new locations brings our brand even closer to busy consumers who have told us they are seeking secure, reliable options for packing, shipping and receiving packages.”

“Our busy customers view our stores as a one-stop-shop for all the products and services they are looking for,” said Daniel Eckert, Senior Vice President, Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration. “We know shipping and printing is one such service they want to access in our stores, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with FedEx so that even more of our busy customers can take advantage of their pick up, drop off and printing services.”

The stores will open nationwide over the next two years.

