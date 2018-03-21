Study ranks Immigration impact on U.S. States

With immigration reform remaining one of the biggest policy issues in 2018, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Economic Impact of Immigration by State.



In order to determine which states benefit most from immigration, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 19 categories, ranging from median household income of foreign-born population to jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of total jobs.

Here are the results for Tennessee:



Immigrants’ Economic Impact on Tennessee (1=Biggest Impact; 25=Avg.):

42nd – % of Jobs Generated by Immigrant-Owned Businesses Out of Total Jobs

32nd – Net Difference Between State & Local Revenues and Expenditures per Immigrant

39th – Median Household Income of Foreign-Born Population

35th – % of Foreign-Born STEM Workers Out of Total STEM Workers

26th – % of Foreign-Born Population Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher

33rd – % of Fortune 500 Companies Founded by Immigrants or Their Children

35th – % of Jobs Created by Presence of International Students Out of Total Jobs

42nd – Economic Contribution of International Students per Capita

For the full report, and to see how other Mid-South states ranked, click here.



Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.