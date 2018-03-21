2 arrested for shooting, killing Bolivar High student at restaur - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 arrested for shooting, killing Bolivar High student at restaurant

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
BOLIVAR, TN (WMC) -

Two people were arrested for shooting and killing Bolivar High School student at his place of employment.

The shooting happened at El Ranchito in Bolivar, Tennessee, on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Bolivar Police Department confirmed a man and a juvenile boy were arrested in connection to the shooting, and more arrests are expected to be made.

Police said that two men wearing hoodies and bandannas forced their way into the back of the restaurant. Once inside the robbers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was working at the time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly