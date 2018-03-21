2 arrested for shooting, killing Bolivar High student at restaurant

Two people were arrested for shooting and killing Bolivar High School student at his place of employment.

The shooting happened at El Ranchito in Bolivar, Tennessee, on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Bolivar Police Department confirmed a man and a juvenile boy were arrested in connection to the shooting, and more arrests are expected to be made.

Police said that two men wearing hoodies and bandannas forced their way into the back of the restaurant. Once inside the robbers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was working at the time.

Our hearts are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family & friends of Michael Ruiz, his classmates, & El Ranchito. @mayormctizic @BCHS_TigerDen @jbarnesBCHS #BolivarStrong #ElRanchitoStrong pic.twitter.com/ZUncrhAEe0 — City of Bolivar (@bolivartn) March 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.