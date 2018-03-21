Dad walks 14 miles to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Two-year-old Marley Grace has inspired her dad to trek 14 miles through Memphis spreading awareness.

Marley Grace was born with Down syndrome.

"We wanted to do some kind of fundraiser or charity event and we didn't really have anything going on Down syndrome Day which is March 21st every year," her father, Joshua Greer said.

The day symbolizes the trait of Down syndrome for people born with three copies of the 21st chromosome.

Greer says the magnitude of his first year "Walkin In Memphis" has been incredible as he received support from community leaders, making stops at Tom Lee Park, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Auto Zone Park and the Peabody Hotel.

"The incredible Down Syndrome community here in Memphis and the Mid-South has just been awesome," he said.

All of the support goes toward a meaningful cause.

"All the money raised for this walk will go towards the Down Syndrome Association and our capital campaign so that we can get a new learning center."

Greer says he wants Marley Grace and others to know there's nothing down about who they are.

"People with Down Syndrome just want what everyone else wants which is to be included and equality and inclusion whether that is in school or preschool but to just treat everyone equally and normal," he said.

