Group plants 100th garden at Memphis school

A nonprofit group is helping Memphis students grow their own gardens at schools.

Big Green planted its 100th garden Wednesday at Hamilton Middle School.

The gardens give students the chance to grow their own food and learn what fresh food is all about.

It’s also about allowing students to be proud of their garden.

“They get to take ownership with planting a seed or seedling and watch that fruit or vegetable grow,” Marie Dennan with Big Green said. “Then harvest and eat it. I think that is a really rewarding experience for a lot of students.”

Big Green has been building gardens in Memphis since 2010.

They plan to grow 10 more gardens at Memphis schools this spring.

